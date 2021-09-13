Traffic police seize luxury car driven by youth at night

Bengaluru

13 September 2021 01:03 IST

The Sadashiva Nagar police seized a high-end car after they caught a group of people allegedly taking it out on a spin in violation of curfew hours on Saturday night.

The group were driving around with the top open and blaring music, said the police, adding that the driver of the car had affixed an ‘on duty essential service’ sticker.

The police seized the car and booked the owner under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 336 ( rash or negligent act to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising

Ever since the accident that killed Karuna Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y. Prakash, and six of his friends in Bengaluru barely two weeks ago, the police have been extra vigilant as they received flak for not enforcing night curfew.

Since then, personnel have been instructed to be extra vigilant and crack down on youngsters partying at night.

According to the police, the car belonged to a well-known businessman who was out of the city at the time of the incident. “Someone in his family had used the car and we are investigating to take necessary action,” said a police officer.

He added that they had taken the car for a joy ride and were causing nuisance among residents in the neighbourhood that they were playing music loudly, and shouting.