Traffic police book 14 bikers performing stunts on roads

May 06, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru North division traffic police, in a special drive, booked 14 bikers performing stunts on busy roads endangering public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint on the social media account of the traffic police that bikers were performing stunts causing nuisance to road users, a special drive was launched on Wednesday and the police tracked down 14 people, including two juveniles, performing wheelies in Rajajinagar, Bashyam circle, Vatal Nagraj road and West of Chord Road, among others.

While 12 people were booked under dangerous driving, the police also booked bike owners and parents of the two juveniles.

In addition to this, five driving licenses have been seized and sent to RTO officials concerned with a recommendation for suspension, Siri Gowri D.R., DCP, Traffic, North Division, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.