Traffic movement allowed inside Cubbon Park on second and fourth Saturdays

In yet another controversy surrounding one of Bengaluru’s largest lung spaces – Cubbon Park - a government order which was passed on February 8 by the Horticulture Department has permitted the movement of vehicles inside Cubbon Park on second and fourth Saturdays for three months. Vehicular movement was prohibited until now on these days.

On Saturday morning, many regular visitors were surprised to find vehicles inside the park. “To avoid inconvenience to the public and for the purpose of smooth flow of traffic, vehicular movement will be allowed inside Cubbon Park premises from High Court to Siddalingaiah Circle and from Siddalingaiah Circle to High Court on second and fourth Saturdays on a trial basis for three months,” the order says.

In a meeting held on January 24 by the Chief Secretary, M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) had said that allowing traffic inside Cubbon Park will help solve the traffic issues on the roads outside, the order says. It also says that Mr. Anucheth said that there was ample space available inside Cubbon Park for traffic movement.

For a few years now, vehicular movement was banned inside Cubbon Park on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and other general holidays. In October 2023, over a hundred regular visitors of Cubbon Park and activists had protested saying that the government should not allow traffic inside Cubbon Park on holidays and weekends after the Cubbon Park Walkers Association had alleged that the government was planning to pass an order regarding the same.

The Cubbon Park Conservation Committee, which was recently formed, is up in arms about the new order. “This is Brand Bengaluru for you, perfunctory- citizen green Mitras - but choke off green spaces like Cubbon Park. Horticulture Department higher-ups seem to have no say in the park that they are managing or the eco-system of Cubbon Park. How does having traffic go through help the 3,000 – 5,000 visitors who come to Cubbon Park on second and fourth Saturdays?” questioned Sunita Kumar, a member of the Committee.

