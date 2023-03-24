ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic advisory for PM’s visit to Bengaluru to inaugurate Whitefield Namma Metro line on March 25

March 24, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting poll-bound Karnataka to inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting poll-bound Karnataka to inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura (K.R. Pura) Namma Metro line, in Bengaluru on March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Traffic arrangements and diversions have been put in place across Bengaluru for the smooth movement of vehicles during the movement of VVIPs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 25.

The Prime Minister is visiting poll-bound Karnataka to inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura (K.R. Pura) Namma Metro line. Dates for elections to the State Assembly are likely to be announced early next week.

Also ReadWhitefield metro line: Ahead of inauguration, names of six stations changed

On March 25, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy goods vehicles in and around Whitefield, including from Katamnallur Cross towards Kadugodi - Hope Farm Circle - up to Varthur Kodi, Gunjur towards Varthur –Whitefield - Hope Farm Circle – Kadugodi - Katamnallur Cross, from Thirumashetty Halli Cross towards Channasandra – Hope Farm Circle, from Tin Factory towards Hoodi - ITPL Main Road - Hope Farm Circle, from Marathahalli towards - Kundalahalli – Varthur Kodi - Whitefield.

Alternate routes for the above road restrictions have been made on Hosakote – Doddagattiganabbi – Thirumalashetty Halli via Chikkathirupathi to reach Sarjapura, from Sarjapura – Gunjur Sri Rama temple – Nerige Road –Thirumalashetty Halli - Doddagattiganabbi to reach Hosakote, from Tin Factory – KR Puram – via Battarahalli to reach Hosakote, from Marathahalli – Doddanekkundi - Mahadevapura - Tin Factory towards Bhattarahalli.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles between 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Varthur Kodi – Hope Farm Circle - Kadugodi - Kannamangala Gate, from Channasandra – through Hope Farm Circle to reach Hoodi Circle, from Kundalahalli Road - Graphite Junction - Vydehi Hospital Circle - Big Bazaar Junction to reach Hope Farm Junction.

Alternate routes for the above road restrictions are: from Varthur Kodi - Kundalahalli Bridge - Old Airport Road to reach towards city; from Channasandra Circle towards – Nagondanahalli – Immadihalli – Hagaduru - to reach Varthur Kodi; from Katamnallur Cross towards – Kannamangala Gate - Shigehalli Gate - HP petrol pump – Kadugodi Nala Road to reach Channasandra; from Hoodi Circle towards – Graphite India Road to reach Kundalahalli; from Hoodi Circle towards Ayappa Nagar - Battarahalli Junction - Medahalli Bridge – via Katamnallur Cross to reach Hosakote.

