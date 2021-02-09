Town planning official suspended

Bengaluru

09 February 2021 13:58 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suspended Assistant Director, Town Planning, who was allegedly caught red-handed, while taking a bribe, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 5.

The ACB claimed that the official, S.N. Devendrappa, was accepting a bribe of ₹27.4 lakh from the owner of a brewery for issuing an Occupancy Certificate.

An order issued by the civic body’s Deputy Commissioner (Administration) states that the official has been suspended as under Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1966, and Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1957.

Senior officials from the BBMP’s Department of Administration said a government employee cannot be dismissed outrightly or directly. “The official has been suspended as of now and an inquiry will be held, giving him reasonable opportunity to be heard. Based on the inquiry and if charges are proven, a final decision will be taken by the competent authority,” an official clarified.

On Monday, during a search of Mr. Devendrappa’s house, the ACB found expensive SUVs, several bank accounts, fixed deposits, 430 files with seals of BBMP’s joint commissioner, chief engineer and executive engineer, apart from 120 bottles of liquor.