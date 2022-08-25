To park or not to park at Namma Metro stations

While many metro stations do not even have designated parking spaces, those with such spaces have attracted criticism from users for a lack of facilities and maintenance. | Photo Credit: VIBHA RAO

Namma Metro ridership has reached new heights in recent times, winning patronage from sections of people who would otherwise rely on private transport, but last-mile connectivity remains an issue.

Adding to this, for those who do rely on their own vehicles to reach the stations, metro parking spaces have offered little comfort; some are ill-lit, others pothole-ridden, which gets worse during the rains.

“There’s no difference between parking outside or inside the designated lots. We are paying a good sum, but we neither have proper facilities nor safety. I’ve been using this parking lot for nearly a year but there has been no improvement. The metro station is of an international standard, but when it comes to the parking lot, there’s no order,” says Yesudas, principal of an education institution, who was at Swami Vivekananda metro station.

While many metro stations do not even have designated parking spaces, those with such spaces have attracted criticism from users for a lack of facilities and maintenance, making them especially difficult to use during the rains, with some getting inundated, others not having enough cover for vehicles, and some with no concretisation, which means slushy pathways.

There have been contrasting views about the the fares too. “I think for two-wheelers, they have to reduce the amount to ₹20 from ₹30,” said a traveller at Swami Vivekananda station.

According to commuters, proper monitoring to organise the space efficiently could be another step in improving its condition. Many have suggested the installation of security cameras as well.

“The parking area becomes very congested during the peak hours sometimes. But there are plenty of spaces left in between vehicles. We want someone to see that the vehicles are parked properly,” says Bharat Kumar, contractor and a regular commuter at the Nagasandra metro station.

“Currently, BMRCL has no plans for the extension or expansion of the parking space near the operational metro stations. But, plans to improve the maintenance of the parking areas are under process,” says Yashavanth Chavan, Chief PRO at BMRCL.