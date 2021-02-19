T.N. MP requests Yediyurappa to extend metro to Hosur

Bengaluru

19 February 2021 02:44 IST

Member of Parliament from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu A. Chellakumar has written to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa requesting him to extend Namma Metro service from Electronics City to Hosur via Attibele. In the letter, the MP said the extension of the metro by 20 km would be a boon to the economy and ease traffic in the area, thereby benefiting both States.

He pointed out that Hosur has 3,000 MSMEs and most of their units as well as corporate offices are located in Bengaluru. People in Electronics City, Bommasandra Industrial Area, and Attibele live in and around Hosur and commute daily to Electronics City, he wrote.

The MP claimed that the project would also benefit the BMRCL. “If the cost of the metro rail is very high, you can consider an alternative such as metro lite which is less expensive,” he wrote in the letter.

Advertising

Advertising

Incidentally, last year in a written response to a question posed by T.T. Paarivendhar, Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, the Union government said, “Urban Transport, including metro rail, is an integral part of urban development, which is a State subject. Hence, metro rail projects are initiated/proposed by the concerned State governments. No such proposal has been received either from Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. The proposal for metro rail projects received from the State governments are considered under the ambit of Metro Rail Policy, 2017, depending on the viability of the project and availability of the resources,” stated the written response.