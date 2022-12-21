#THtalksBengaluru: Questions about Bengaluru traffic? Ask M.A. Saleem

December 21, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated December 22, 2022 12:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

M. A. Saleem

From vehicles violating one-ways to parking in no-parking zones, Bengaluru’s traffic problems have risen as rapidly as the city has grown.

On December 24, Saturday, the man tasked with resolving these issues — M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic — will answer your questions as he participates in #THtalksBengaluru, a live chat with The Hindu and its readers from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. You can send in your questions to us via mail (letters.bangalore@thehindu.co.in) or on our Twitter handle (@THBengaluru) right away, apart from participating in the live chat on Saturday.

Watch this space for more.

