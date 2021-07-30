Threshold for micro-containment zones reduced from 10 to three

Bengaluru

With this, number of active containment zones rises to 101

The number of micro-containment zones in the city has risen to 101, after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently re-defined the parameters, making them more stringent. Initially, a micro-containment zone was defined as a 100-metre radius around a place from where more than 10 COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The number has now been reduced to three.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that while 300-400 cases are being reported in the city every day, the threshold for containment zones was reduced to check further spread. “There is no need for anxiety among citizens over the increase in containment zones or clusters. In fact, they should be rest assured that positive cases have been detected and contained. This has been done mainly to help civic health officials keep a closer watch, take up intensive testing, and contact tracing,” he said. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep said reduction of the threshold has helped the civic body ascertain the source of infection in positive cases. People who have tested positive either have travel history – mainly inter-district and inter-State – or visited crowded places like markets and social events. “We have directed civic officials to trace up to 30 contacts in the containment zones, and increase testing in those areas as well,” he said.

At 29, Mahadevpura has the most number of active micro-containment zones, followed by Bommanahalli (27).

On Thursday, Mr. Gupta penalty should be imposed on those who are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB), especially in social events such as weddings and parties.

With more COVID-19 cases being reported in Kerala, the civic chief said it was all the more important to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. He urged those travelling into the city from other places to not ignore symptoms. Those who develop symptoms must immediately self-isolate and get tested.

Vaccine shortage: BBMP fails to meet target

With severe vaccine shortage, the BBMP has not been able to achieve its ambitious target of covering at least 70% of the eligible population by the end of the month.

Civic chief Gaurav Gupta said the BBMP had in place necessary infrastructure to administer up to 1 lakh vaccinations a day. However, with just around 40,000 doses being allotted to the civic body every other day, the number of people being vaccinated in public health facilities is very less.

“So far, around 60% of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 16% have received both doses. The State government has apprised the Centre about the demand for more vaccines,” he said.

Active micro containment zones

Zone No. of Active CZ No. of positives Mahadevapura 29 125 Bommanahalli 27 101 East 19 64 Rajarajeshwarinagar 8 35 Yelahanka 6 90 Dasarahalli 5 19 South 4 17 West 3 14 Total 101 465

No. of total cases reported over past 10 days:

Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura: Less than 600

East, Rajarajeshwarinagar: 400-600

West, South, Yelahanka: 250-400

Dasarahalli – 100-250

Source: BBMP’s COVID-19 war room (July 28, 2021)