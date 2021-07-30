Three youths held for stealing two-wheelers

Bengaluru

30 July 2021 00:28 IST

One of the accused would fly down from Rajasthan to help his friends steal bikes and scooters

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested three youths for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and recovered 26 scooters and bikes from them. According to the police, one of the accused, would fly down to Bengaluru from Rajasthan to steal two-wheelers.

A police team recently went to Rajasthan to nab the accused – Vikas Kumar, 20, Dhavaldas, 21, and Dhasharath, 20. “They started stealing two-wheelers in January this year, and also attempted to break into an ATM,” said a police officer. The police started tracking the trio while investigating a case of a stolen scooter in Sunkadakatte in February. “They sold the stolen two-wheelers to customers in Vijayanagar, Kamakshipalya, Jnanabarathi, and Annapoorneshwarinagar in West Bengaluru,” the police officer added.

Investigations so far have revealed that the accused are school dropouts. Vikas, a mechanic by profession, moved to Bengaluru three years ago and worked in a garage in Nagarabhavi for a year. He returned to Rajasthan during the lockdown. Dhasharath and Dhavaldas, who hail from Rajasthan, worked at hardware shops in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Vikas knew how to cut the ignition wires and connect them to start the vehicles without a key. Dhasharath would call him whenever they wanted to steal two-wheelers, and Vikas would then book a flight from his hometown in Rajasthan to Bengaluru.

“They stole vehicles parked in front of houses at night and hid them in forest land at Andrahalli,” said the police.

While they sold some of the two-wheelers in Bengaluru itself, they took the remaining to Rajasthan by changing the number plates.