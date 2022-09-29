Three labourers injured in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 22:44 IST

Three labourers were injured when they accidentally fell from the third floor of an under-construction building at Hosakerehalli of Banashankari on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. when the employees were plastering the wall by standing on wooden poles. One of the poles broke and detached and the trio fell down.

The injured labourers were identified as Asadullah, Irshad Haq, and Asad Haq, from West Bengal.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Asadullah and Irshad were discharged in the evening after the treatment.

Asad Haq is undergoing treatment and he has sustained a fracture in his leg.

The police have registered a case of criminal negligence against the building owner.

