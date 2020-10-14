Three arrested for assaulting police and BBMP marshal

14 October 2020 21:05 IST

They were enforcing the rule on wearing of mask

The Jalahalli police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly assaulted two policemen and a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshal who were enforcing social distancing and pulling up people not wearing masks. The incident took place near Gokula Layout..

The accused – Carl Marx, 25, from R.T. Nagar; Shivakumar, 54, from Vidyaranyapura; and Babu, 40, from Manorayanapalya – were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Constable Guru Jambagi, Assistant Sub-inspector Ashwathayya and BBMP mashal Muniraju stopped a person near the Gokula bridge for not wearing a mask. While they were talking to him, the three accused approached and started demanding that they let the person go.

During the discussion, Shivakumar and his two associates allegedly abused and assaulted the police team.

Ashwathayya alerted the control room seeking backup. A Hoysala team arrived shortly and contained the situation.