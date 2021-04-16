Things to do in Bengaluru this week: Comedy, theatre, and Ramzan meals

Amit Tandon and Lahmajoun

16 April 2021 14:44 IST

Coping with comedy

Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is planning to start an interaction session with COVID patients. The 30-minute session is free for all but has only 15 slots available. The first of these sessions starts on April 16, 6 pm. If you are tested positive for COVID and want to attend the session, contact Amit at amit@tandonamit.com

The interaction will happen over Zoom. There will be two sessions each on April 16, 17, and 18 and one session in the following weekdays.

“This was more of an impulsive decision,” says Tandon about his decision to start these sessions. “The second lockdown so far has been much worse than the first. During the first lockdown, there was at least some light at the end of the tunnel. But, now it is different and kind of disturbing. I thought it might be even more difficult for those who have tested positive for COVID. I thought why not communicate with them to lighten the situation and make them laugh a bit and talk it out.”

Where: Zoom; When: April 16 onwards; Cost: Free Contact: amit@tandonamit.com

Theatre

Karthik Hebbar’s Kannada play Amma Mattu Suhail talks about queer love. A gay couple and a mother venture on a journey light-heartedly, only to explore depths they never knew. The characters attempt to interrogate, understand and acknowledge each other. The play traverses through moments of passion, anger, sadness, and love. It tries to deconstruct and lay open the psychological and emotional baggage of the characters.

You can also check out the other plays lined up at Ranga Shankara this week.

Where: Ranga Shankara When: April 17, 3.30 pm Cost: ₹200 Contact: rangashankara.org or bookmyshow.com

For Rangamanthan, a jamming session, at Lahe Lahe, artists from various theatre groups and newbies come together share their love for theatre, collaborate, and polish their skills.

Where: Lahe Lahe When: April 17, 11 am to 1 pm Cost: Rs 200 Contact: 9886294444 or bookmyshow.com

Ramzan meals

As the month of Ramzan has begun, many restaurants in the city are offering special menus. Turkish restaurant Kebapci is offering an array of Middle Eastern dishes including manakeesh, kunafa, mezze, kebabs and more.

Where: Kebapci, Koramangala 6th Block; When: April 16 to May 9 weekends only (Friday to Sunday), 6 to 8 pm, Cost: ₹ 999; Contact: 9663732777

At Hotel Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall, you can find delicacies from the Nizami kitchens of Hyderabad and the Moplah favourites from Malabar. Their high-tea includes masala chai with Osmania biscuits, rooh-afza, Arabic seedless dates, roasted almonds, Iranian mutton samosas, kheema pav, kozhi pathiri, kesari phirni and more.

Where: Hotel Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall; When: April 16 to May 12, 6 to 7.30 pm, Cost: ₹999; Contact: 95132 89926

With the number of COVID cases surging in Bengaluru, like in many other places in India, people are advised to stay home as much as possible. The aforementioned schedules, too, could change because of the increasing number of cases.