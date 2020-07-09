Temporary appointment of 1,700 medical professionals

09 July 2020 19:35 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be roping in 1,700 medical professionals on a temporary basis for a period of six months. These medical professionals, including 300 doctors, 600 nurses and 200 support staff, will be deputed at the COVID-19 Care Centres.

The State government issued an order on Wednesday stating that the Finance Department has given its go-ahead to the civic body to temporarily appoint these medical professionals. This will cost the BBMP ₹21.42 crore.

The order states that all these personnel will work in three shifts. There will be one doctor for every 100 patients. Similarly, there will be one nurse for every 50 patients and two support staff for every 100 patients.

That apart, there will be three Group D employees for every 100 patients. The BBMP will provide 600 Group D employees.