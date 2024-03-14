Teen Indie Film Awards in Bengaluru: 300 films from 30 countries over four days

March 14, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set to host the Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA) 2024 from March 14 to 17, an event organised by the students of R.V. University. This year marks the inclusion of Australia, with representatives from the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru, Hilary McGeachy, Consul General, and Hyung Min Kim, Deputy Consul General, enhancing the international aspect of the festival.

The event will showcase 14 films from Australia, including the opening film, The Song Keepers, directed by Naina Sen. TIFA 2024 aims to highlight the diversity of storytelling through its selection of films and foster cultural exchange and collaboration between India and Australia.

300 submissions

With over 300 submissions from six continents, TIFA has expanded significantly since its inception, becoming a notable platform for teenage and young adult filmmakers globally. The festival includes panel discussions on current themes in cinema, film-themed book launches, and masterclasses by industry professionals.

R.V. University officials, including YSR Murthy, Vice Chancellor, and Piyush Roy, Dean, School of Film, Media and Creative Arts, have noted the festival’s growth and its role in fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. Students from various departments have contributed to the organisation of the event, emphasising its educational and inclusive approach.

N. Vidya Shankar, festival director of the Bangalore International Film Festival and the chief guest for TIFA 2024, commenting on the role of cinema in society, says, “The contemporary world is better represented and understood through cinema than any other medium. Unlike literature, which facilitates contemplation, cinema allows for immediate expression and understanding of a society’s core issues.”

Scarcity of film schools

He also highlighted the scarcity of film schools in India and the importance of platforms like TIFA in showcasing young filmmakers’ work to a global audience, suggesting that such initiatives are crucial for the development of a new generation of storytellers.

The festival will feature more than 300 films from 30 countries over four days, including masterclasses, film discussions, and other activities with 25 speakers. Established by the School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts at R.V. University, TIFA seeks to nurture emerging filmmakers and promote cross-cultural understanding through cinema. The jury members include film critic Rahul Desai, Nagaland actor-director Tiakumzuk Aier, Ian Fenton, who is a senior lecturer at Teesside University, U.K.

Documentary filmmaker Tarini Manchanda, visual development artist Rupali Gatti, director and editor Rahul Rawail, climate fiction writer Evan Tims are among the speakers list.

TIFA 2024 not only aims to showcase young filmmaking talent but also to serve as a forum for discussing the impact and evolution of cinema in today’s world.

The event’s schedule and venues vary, with activities planned across different locations in Bengaluru. Registration for delegate passes is available online, with on-spot registrations also accepted.

For more information and registration details, visit rvu.edu.in/tifa-2024

