Techie among two killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 28, 2022 21:27 IST

A 26-year-old IT firm employee was killed and his friend injured when the rider lost control over the motorcycle they were riding and rammed into a parked car at HSR Layout on Saturday night.

The deceased, Akshay, a native of Kerala and resident of HSR Layout, was returning home late in the night with his friend Ameez, 27, when the accident occurred.

Akshay was riding allegedly in a rash and negligent manner while it was raining and the riders were not wearing the helmet, the police, quoting an autorikshaw driver who witnessed the accident, said.

The duo, in a bid to overtake the autorickshaw, lost control and rammed into a car parked on the roadside with parking indicators on. Due to the impact, the duo was thrown into the air and crashed on the road. Passersby rushed them to a private hospital where Akshay succumbed to his injuries an hour later. Ameez is recovering and said to be out of danger, according to the HSR Layout police, who have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against Akshay. They are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the rider was intoxicated.

In another incident, a 32-year-old fashion designer was killed on the spot and the bike rider was injured when a hydraulic trailer driving against one-way knocked down the bike they were riding on Channasandra main road in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vyshali Patel from Gujarat and the rider Hemaraj, who escaped with minor injuries. The duo was returning home from a friend’s house when the accident occurred. The Whitefield traffic police have arrested the truck driver, Sunil.

