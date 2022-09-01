Teacher run over by BMTC bus

ADVERTISEMENT

A 54-year-old teacher was killed on the spot when a BMTC bus ran over her at Nagarabhavi underpass on Thursday.

The deceased, Santoshi, a government school teacher at Hosakerehalli and a resident of Nagarabhavi, was returning home from work. She was crossing the road when the bus heading towards Vidyaranyapura from Kengunte ran over her, the police said.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police arrested the driver, identified as Thimmayya, 41, and seized the bus.