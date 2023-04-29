ADVERTISEMENT

Student stabbed to death during college fest in REVA University in Bengaluru

April 29, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Bengaluru:

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Jetty, 22, a fourth year Mechanical Engineering student, hailing from Gujarat.

The Hindu Bureau

Students at an education fair at Reva University, Bengaluru. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An engineering student was stabbed to death on the premises of Reva University, a private university near Bagalur in north Bengaluru on Friday, April 28, 2023. The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Jetty, 22, a fourth year Mechanical Engineering student, hailing from Gujarat.

The incident occurred during the annual college fest that was celebrated on Friday. He was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen by yet-to-be identified miscreants, police said. Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later in the night. 

Police said preliminary information from the college authorities and students said a scuffle broke out between two groups of students at around 9:30-9:45 p.m., over a trivial issue and the situation escalated. “We are yet to identify the assailant who stabbed him. Investigation is on,” said Laxmi Prasad, DCP (North East).

Police said the deceased student had a guardian in Mathikere and parents in Gujarat, both of whom have been informed. The body of the deceased student has been shifted to the mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday, police said.  

