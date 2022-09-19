Student killed, two injured in road accident in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old law student was killed and two others injured when the bike he was riding knocked down a pedestrian, crossing the road, before crashing into a milk van parked on the roadside of service road near Diary Circle on Sunday night.

The deceased Arsh Anwar, a resident of Lingarajapuram, had borrowed the bike form his friend to get his other friend Aryan to take him for dinner at a restaurant in Koramangala. While Anwar was riding along with Aryan, he lost control and hit a pedestrian, who had allegedly jaywalked, before crashing the bike into the parked van.

The trio fell on the road and sustained injuries. Passersby rushed the trio to a nearby hospital from where Anwar was shifted to another hospital for advance treatment, where he succumbed later. Aryan and the pedestrian escaped with minor injuries and are recovering .

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the Mico layout traffic have registered a case against the milk van for further investigation.