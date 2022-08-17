Karnataka Government approves ward-wise reservation for BBMP 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office (BBMP building) at Hudson Circle, in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Government had released the ward-wise reservations draft on August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka government on Tuesday night notified the ward-wise reservation for 243 wards of BBMP.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) notified the final notification after reviewing the objections received from the general public and making suitable recommendations, according to notification.

"Government vide Notification No:UDD 102 BBS 2022(Part-1), dated 01-08-2022 and Addendum Notification No:UDD 102 BBS 2022(Part-1), dated 08-08-2022 constituted a Scrutiny Committee under the Chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department, to review the objections received from the general public and to make suitable recommendations. The said Scrutiny Committee scrutinized in detail all the objections received from the public regarding reservation of wards in the meeting held on 16-08-2022 and the recommendations of the committee was submitted to the Government for approval," stated a government notification issued on Tuesday.

The reservation of wards has been notified as per the directions of the Supreme Court order on July 28 under the Section 8(3) of the BBMP Act, 2020, and the guidelines issued by the UDD, based on the 2011 census.

"The government having accepted the recommendations made by the said Scrutiny Committee and by exercising the powers conferred under Section 8(3) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, based on 2011 census, the government has finalised the reservation of wards of BBMP," the notification added.

The Karnataka government declared ward-wise reservations draft on August 3 for BBMP to facilitate the long-delayed polls. The number of BBMP council seats was increased from 198 to 243 following a recent delimitation exercise of wards on the basis of their population by the State government.

The State government, in June 2022, promulgated an ordinance to facilitate the reservation of one-third of the seats in the BBMP council for candidates from OBC to facilitate BBMP elections which was pending since August 2020. The ordinance also restricts the total number of reserved seats to 50%.