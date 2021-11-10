State achieves 89% vaccine coverage in first dose

Minister K. Sudhakar at the 125th anniversary celebration of Minto Eye Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru

10 November 2021 01:14 IST

48% people have taken both COVID-19 vaccination shots; Minto Hospital celebrates 125th anniversary

Bengaluru’s premier healthcare institution Minto Ophthalmic Institute celebrated its 125th anniversary on Tuesday. The hospital has grown in stature since its humble beginning in a small building in Chickpet. It was established on 9 November 1886 as ‘Bangalore Eye Hospital’.

To commemorate this milestone, the hospital planted 125 saplings on its campus, while doctors operated on 125 patients on Tuesday. K. Sudhakar, Medical Education as well as Health and Family Welfare Minister, commended the efforts of doctors and staff in making the hospital a renowned health facility.

He appealed to people to come forward and pledge to donate their eyes after death. “Crores of people in the country are suffering from blindness and we can all do our bit to provide vision to people in need,” he said. He also recollected how the family of Puneeth Rajkumar came forward to donate his eyes.The hospital authorities gave a representation to the Minister stating that they want to expand the new superspeciality block as it is difficult to run some wards in the old stone building.

Mr. Sudhakar stated the State Government hoped to get paediatric COVID-19 vaccine soon. “We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified children with vulnerabilities through the Arogya Nandana program,” he said.

The state has achieved coverage of 89% in the first dose, while 48% of people have taken both shots of COVID-19 vaccinations. “People should not neglect to take the second dose within the prescribed time as both doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down,” he said.

Minister not for hike

While private medical and dental college managements are demanding a 20% hike in fees this academic year, K. Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, said he was not in favour of it. Increasing fees during the pandemic year will make medical education unaffordable for many aspirants, he said.