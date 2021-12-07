St. Joseph’s PU College switches to online classes after student tests positive

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 02:54 IST

St. Joseph’s Pre-University College has switched to online classes after one of their II PU students tested positive for COVID-19.

C.R. Rajendra, principal, said that they learnt that the student was positive on Friday and switched to online classes from Saturday. “Our entire campus has been sanitised and one of the students he was in touch with was tested and found negative,” the principal said.

The college will reopen on Thursday for the midterm examination.

Advertising

Advertising