Special drive against those who do not wear helmet

20 October 2020 21:54 IST

After issuing an order to impose penalty and suspend the licence of those who fail to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, the Transport Department has formed teams to carry out special drives against violators.

Eleven teams have been formed in the city limits. They are likely to carry out drives in Bannerghatta, Gorguntepalya, Kanakapura Road and Sumanahalli Circle.

While the city traffic police have started booking cases as per the new rules, a Transport Department official said that they will start conducting special drives from Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

On October 16, the RTOs were instructed to book cases for not wearing helmets and suspend the DL for three months. The official says rules apply for both riders and pillion riders.

“We confiscate DL from the violators. They are barred from riding during the suspension period. If they are found riding without a licence, further action will be initiated,” said the official.