Software engineer arrested for peddling drugs

31 October 2020 07:54 IST

He was procuring synthetic drugs from abroad through the Dark Net

A software engineer, who allegedly procured synthetic drugs from other countries through the Dark Net to sell in Bengaluru, has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. The accused, Sarthak Arya, is in his early thirties and works in a tech firm, said a police officer.

The racket came to light after the CCB kept foreign mail divisions of several post offices in the city under surveillance given the rise in the number of incidents of people smuggling in drugs to the country. During a check, the team found a package containing narcotics at Chamarajpet Post Office. In an earlier case, postal personnel had been suspended for helping deliver certain packages anonymously, and a similar case was reported from Chamarajpet Post Office this year.

Tracking down the narcotics parcel at Chamarajpet Post Office, CCB sleuths landed up at the residence of Sarthak in HSR Layout and found 4.99 grams of LSD and CBD oil among other narcotics.

Senior officials said that he is being questioned on his network of customers in the city and his supplier.