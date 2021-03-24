Smog tower to purify air at Hudson Circle

24 March 2021 07:52 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Tuesday inspected a newly installed ‘smog tower’ at Hudson Circle that uses nanotechnology to purify air.

The tower is an ambient outdoor air purifier, which can purify 15,000 cubic feet of air using 10 stages of advanced air filtration system. The Air Quality Monitoring Van of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is monitoring the functioning of the tower on a real-time basis.

According to a press release, it was developed by Nutan Labs (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Science.

The tower requires 11 KW of power. It has been funded under the 15th Finance Commission. After the pilot, it will be installed at other junctions and congested areas, Mr. Prasad said in the release.