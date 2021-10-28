Siddaramaiah alleges involvement of politicians in bitcoin scam

Bengaluru

28 October 2021 04:31 IST

Alleging that some top politicians from Karnataka could be linked to a ‘drugs and bitcoin scam’, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday tweeted claiming that there was an effort to cover it up.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, did not mention or suggest who the politicians were.

“There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in the drugs & Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians,” he said in a tweet.

“The BJP government should not use their power to divert the investigation and they must ensure that the guilty are punished,” he further added.

It may be mentioned here that there was some speculation about involvement of politically influential people after CCB sleuths seized Bitcoins worth ₹9 crore from a Bengaluru-based hacker earlier this year. The allegations come just ahead of a fiercely fought bypolls in Karnataka to two constituencies in North Karnataka.