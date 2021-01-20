Send photos of potholes, bad roads

20 January 2021 07:46 IST

It is part of an initiative to assist HC assess status of city’s roads

Fed up of potholes or bad stretch of roads in your locality? Just click their photos and send them to Whatsapp number 8095500118 along with location details on or before January 30.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) is seeking data of such roads and potholes in association with two NGOs – Reap Benefit and Chamge Makers of Kanakapura Road. They are collecting data in the form of photos and information on roads in poor condition, and unattended potholes. These organisations have now sought inputs from citizens about potholes and bad roads.

Photos and information sent by the public to this Whatsapp number will form part of the data on potholes and bad stretches. The report would be submitted to the Karnataka High Court, which is monitoring measures taken by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to maintain the city’s roads.

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice had on December 17 directed the KSLSA and the Bengaluru Urban District Legal Services Authority (BUDLSA) to inspect select roads by deputing para-legal volunteers and advocates on the legal-aid panel, and submit a report to the court.