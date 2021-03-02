Schools in Bengaluru conduct ‘satisfaction’ surveys

02 March 2021 06:45 IST

This involves getting feedback from students who are attending online and offline classes

Schools in the city are conducting ‘satisfaction surveys’ involving students who are attending online and offline classes. Based on the feedback, they are tweaking the learning strategy.

School managements have got feedback that offline classes are the students’ preferred choice.

Nooraine Fazal, founder-director of Inventure Academy, said that their school had administered satisfaction surveys to see how the hybrid learning model – offline and online classes – was working for students. “We wanted to hear from both set of students, and get their feedback on the teaching techniques and pedagogy,” she said.

Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, DPS Group of Schools, said that they had asked for feedback from students, and majority of them preferred offline classes.

Ms. Fazal said that on a scale of 4, students who attended classes on the campus have rated the classes 3.92, while those who attended online classes rated the classes 2.9. She said that, based on the feedback, the school installed noise cancellation mikes and added two cameras for teachers who were conducting offline classes. They placed a camera behind and one in front of the teachers so that teachers who were conducting offline classes could be heard by students who were attending online classes.

Lokesh Talikatte, State unit president, Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Karnataka, said that while students were initially very enthusiastic about online classes, the attendance in many schools in December 2020 had dipped to 30% from the earlier average of around 80% in July 2020.

Repeating some classes

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka, said that many students who are not attending offline classes are stating that they do not understand many of the concepts and lessons. “But they say that their parents are not willing to send them to school as they are scared of their children contracting the COVID-19 infections in school,” he said. He added that based on the feedback from students, many schools are once again teaching lessons that teachers had taught in online sessions, during the offline classes.

Offline classes began on January 1 in a phased manner for high school and upper primary classes.