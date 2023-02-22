Safety inspection of K.R. Puram-Whitefield metro line begins

February 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much awaited safety inspection of the K.R. Puram to Whitefield Namma Metro line began on Wednesday with the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Abhai Rai and his team starting the assessment of the 13-km line.

The inspection by the CMRS is a statutory requirement and it is done to determine whether the new line is fit to open for commercial operations. The CMRS verifies documents submitted by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on trial runs conducted on the line and does the physical inspection of track, signalling, control rooms, passenger amenities provided and others. The team is also inspecting each metro station on the line that is going to be opened for commercial operations.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director (MD), BMRCL said, “The inspection by the CMRS and his team will continue for three days. Based on the outcome of inspection, the CMRS will decide on issuing safety clearances.”

The State government has already announced that the 13-km line from K.R. Puram to Whitefield will be commissioned by March. The line is part of the extended purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitfield. The stretch between Baiyappanahlli to K.R. Puram for 2.5 km will be opened at a later stage. Due to delay in executing the open web girder work across the railway track near Benniganahalli, the entire 15-km line from Baiyappanahlli to Whitefield will open mid-year.

Travel cost

The Managing Director said that the fare (single trip) to travel from K.R. Puram to Baiyappanahlli is likely to be ₹34. “For the time being, we will continue with the existing fare structure. A single trip is likely to cost ₹34 to travel a distance of 13 km,” the official said. The BMRCL is likely to seek revision of fare structure, especially enhancing maximum fare structure, when the entire line becomes operational.

1,200 on the job

To complete the finishing works at metro stations, the BMRCL has employed 1,200 workers. “All the major works have already been completed. We have deployed a massive workforce to meet the target. All our focus is on completing the finishing work at the earliest. As of now, we do not see any problem in opening the line after March 15. Finishing works, including floor grinding painting, beautification and other works, are going on in full swing,” the official said.