Omicron impact: RWAs in Bengaluru told to permit entry only to people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bengaluru

04 December 2021 12:38 IST

BBMP told to declare a cluster when three cases were reported in an apartment complex or area at the same time

Karnataka Government has told all apartment owners’ associations to permit entry only to people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has also told residential associations to conduct meetings on their premises only with people who have taken two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Briefing mediapersons about the steps taken by the government for containment of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, with two confirmed cases of Omicron, Mr. Bommai said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been told to declare a cluster when three cases of infections were reported in an apartment complex or area at the same time. Earlier, BBMP declared a cluster as a minimum of 10 cases of infection.

Noting two types of clusters – educational institutions and housing complexes in Bengaluru – the Chief Minister has directed the civic agency and the Health and Family Welfare Department to be on high alert to contain spread of the disease in the city.

With vaccination hesitancy being reported in some places, the BBMP has been told to intensify the vaccination drive in Bengaluru.

Mr. Bommai said, during the meeting on December 3, he had directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to obtain a comprehensive report on treatment protocols for Omicron infection. “Only a preliminary report has been received. I have instructed the department to get a comprehensive report on providing treatment for the new variant of the virus,” the Chief Minister said.

Instructions have been given to conduct COVID-19 tests for all students and staff of nursing and para-medical institutions.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and BBMP have been instructed not to take any chances and strictly implement a strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination by enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Testing has been made mandatory for health workers, persons aged above 65 years and people with co-morbidities, he said.

Mr. Bommai said the winter session of the State legislature would be held from December 13 to 24 in Belagavi by strictly following COVID-19 norms. The secretariat would undertake the task of sanitising the building and seating arrangements in both Houses of the State legislature. The district administration has been given instructions to allow only people with two doses of vaccination to the Suvarna Soudha.