RTO officials seize seven buses

24 November 2020 08:02 IST

Some had a common registration number

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has seized seven buses many of which were allegedly operating inter-State services with the same registration number. Up to three buses would have the same registration number, said an RTO official.

According to sources, the department carried out an inspection based on information they received. “The buses were being operated from other States and entered Karnataka via Dabaspete and Nelamangala on their way to Bengaluru. A fine of ₹41 lakh has been imposed,” a senior official said, and added that the bus operators were also running services in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

“Private operates do this to evade road tax and fees. The seized buses even had fake permit authorisations, but not other necessary documents. We are looking into the modus operandi of such private operators,” a senior RTO official said.

A case has been lodged in Nelamangala police station under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, sources in the RTO said.