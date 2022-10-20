RR Nagar Junction flyover project-related work begins, commuters worry about traffic congestion

BBMP started the flyover work linking Kenchanahalli Road with Mysuru Road near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Arch, which will benefit to the residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, BEML Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Channasandra, and to facilitate signal free junction at RR Nagar arch, on Mysuru road, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Months after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) flyover, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the flyover work, which will link Kenchanahalli Road with Mysuru Road near the RR Nagar arch.

The flyover is expected to decongest traffic near the RR Nagar arch on Mysuru road and there will be two underpasses: intersection of Kengeri road and Ullal main road, and another along Annapoorneshwari Nagar main road.

BBMP officials said that one ramp of the flyover which will be connecting Mysuru Road from Kenchanahalli Main Road will be 305 metre long, and another ramp which will be connecting University Circle from Vrushabhavathi Valley will be 350 metre long. The flyover project is estimated to cost ₹71.45 crore.

A senior BBMP official said, “We have started the project-related work. Now, we are extending the rajakaluve and building retaining walls near the Vrushabhavathi Valley, and soon, the flyover construction will start.”

The civic body officials said that they have fixed July 2024 as the deadline to complete the work of the flyover.

Concern about traffic congestion during construction work

Meanwhile, motorists taking the stretch are worried about the traffic issue once the work starts as the Mysuru road is well known for traffic congestion. Phanindra Sharma, a motorist who takes this stretch, said, “The flyover construction is a good decision and in future, it may be helpful for decongesting traffic, but the problem is how the BBMP will manage traffic during the construction. Already, during the metro construction, we had suffered a lot facing traffic snarls.”

“The civic body should plan well in advance to manage the traffic while constructing and making arrangements for the alternative roads. There are many people taking this stretch to go to Mysuru they will also face a lot of issues,” he added.

Another commuter said that the flyover work takes a long time and the BBMP has to finish the project within the timeline. Atul Kulkarni, a motorist said, ”We have always seen that the civic body fixes a deadline and never meets it and ends up creating a mess on the roads. We hope the RR Nagar flyover project will not take much time. The government should keep a tab on the work and make contractors finish the project within the deadline.”

BBMP officials said that they will coordinate with traffic police and make sure that the traffic will not be hit during the construction and that the deadline will be followed.