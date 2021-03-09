Road transport corporations receive ‘raw deal’

09 March 2021 07:11 IST

No mention of fund allocation for induction of new buses

Cash-strapped road transport corporations (RTC) received a raw deal in the State budget, which made no direct mention of fund allocation for the induction of new buses. Sources said that prior to the Budget, all the four RTCs had approached the government seeking funds for 3,000 new buses, including 1,500 for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

They had also sought relaxation of the motor vehicle tax, and the release of pending subsidies towards issuing student bus passes.

Bus commuters, too, were disappointed with the Budget.

“I fail to understand the priorities of the State government. Buses are an important mode of transport, and all the four corporations worked well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Common people depend on bus services. If the State does not support corporations, it will have a spillover effect on the working class,” said Vinay Sreenivasa of Bangalore Bus Prayanikara Vedike.

As per the action taken report on the previous year's budget, the State government had announced funds for inducting 1,500 buses for BMTC. However, the scheme was deferred to be taken up in the next financial year. Allocation of ₹100 crore to operate e-buses was utilised to pay salaries of the staff due to financial constraints.

Though it did not allocate funds for new buses, the Budget said the public transport system would be strengthened via benefits of the Centre’s ‘Augmentation of City Bus Services Scheme’ initiative. It also mentioned the construction of 52 bus stands and 16 bus depots in the coming financial year.

Highlights

Facilitation centres under PPP model for registration of vehicles in Vahana software and DL in Sarathi software

Automated vehicle driving testing paths at Belagavi, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Raichur and Hassan will be completed soon and opened to the public

Vehicle inspection and certification centres at Dharwad and Mysuru will be operational this year