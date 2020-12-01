Relief for motorists: SWR sanctions Carmelaram RoB

01 December 2020 07:59 IST

The project is estimated to cost ₹40.3 crore and will reduce travel time for motorists heading towards Sarjapur Road, ORR, Varthur and Gunjur

In what will be a huge relief to motorists, South Western Railways (SWR) has come out with a plan to build a Railway over Bridge (RoB) at Carmelaram level crossing. For years, motorists have been asking for an RoB to help ease traffic in the congested area.

The Carmelaram level crossing (gate number 132) is one of the busiest, and an RoB will go a long way in reducing travel time as it eliminates the wait time at the spot. Prior to the lockdown, over 70 trains were operated on this line every day. Currently, the level crossing is used by motorists to reach Sarjapur Road, Outer Ring Road, Varthur and Gunjur.

The project is estimated to cost ₹40.3 crore and Railways will bear ₹11.26 crore through Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh.

According to Chief PRO of SWR E. Vijaya, the Railway Board communicated to SWR that tenders for the project shall be invited only after the pre-requisite conditions are met. This includes consent of the State government for closure of level crossing, design and complete land acquisition.

“It is crucial to make sure that land required for the project is made available prior to taking up the project. In the city, land acquisition issues delayed RoB projects at Baiyappanahalli. There were land acquisition problems even at Kodigehalli. We will take up the issue with the authorities concerned prior to taking up the project,” the official said.

Member of Parliament (Bengaluru Central) P.C. Mohan told The Hindu that measures will be taken to ensure that the project does not face land acquisition hurdles. “Construction of the RoB will ease traffic congestion in the area. The State government is pro-actively supporting railway projects. The BBMP will make sure that the project gets completed as early as possible,” he said.

While welcoming the move, Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Raising, said, “Gunjur, Sarjapura Road, Varthur and surrounding areas are rapidly developing. At this juncture, the bridge, which is a long-standing demand, will absolutely be necessary,” he said.

He added that congested and small railway bridges in and around the area should be widened, especially the one on Panathur-Belagere Road.