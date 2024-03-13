ADVERTISEMENT

Realtor found dead in car in Bengaluru

March 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old realtor was found dead in a car parked on the side of the road near Bagalur Cross on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Yadav. According to the police, he had gone out of the house on Monday night to attend some work, but never returned. While his family on Tuesday started searching for him, passers-by informed the police about a man found dead in a parked car.

The Yelahanka police confirmed his identity before alerting the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav was found with multiple injuries on his body indicating that someone had abducted and tortured him before killing him, said the police.

The police have taken up a case of murder and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the murder and to identify the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US