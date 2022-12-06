‘Rapid road’ on OMR to be finally opened for traffic on December 7  

December 06, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 500-metre stretch of ‘rapid road’ on Old Madras Road in C.V. Raman Nagar will finally be thrown open for traffic on December 7, Wednesday, after missing earlier deadlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilot project, which was taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was supposed to be completed in three days, but it took 13 days for completion. The road sees a large volume of traffic every day including inter–State transport vehicles.

The repair work was announced on November 23 and the technology comprises the fabrication of concrete slabs (20 feet in length and 5 feet in width) which would be embedded on the road after being prepared in a factory and also the repair of footpaths and ramps.

The deadline was the key with this ambitious project. As opposed to the traditional white-topping work which takes around 30 days, this was going to get over quickly. However, the delay of work caused severe inconvenience to the motorists as they had to take detour when the road was closed for work. The white-topping work on other roads around the area (Indiranagar) added to their woes.

The BBMP officials had told The Hindu last week that the ‘rapid road’ work was completed according to the earlier deadline, but only small works were left which delayed the opening of the road for vehicle movement.