Rain expected to continue in Bengaluru for next five days 

May 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The heavy rain which lashed the city on Sunday is expected to continue for the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, forecast states that the city will continue to receive rainfall for the next five days. “Bengaluru is going to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, but the intensity will come down after three days. The intensity of the rainfall will reduce on May 24 and 25,” Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru.

The forecast for the next 36 hours for Bengaluru states: ”Generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Mr. Prasad said that the rain which lashed the city is pre-monsoon showers. “There is a trough extending from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka which is more active over South-interior Karnataka. Due to this we can expect to see rainfall for the next few days,” Mr. Prasad said.

“Once the trough weakens completely the rainfall activity will come down, so we are not expecting the trough to continue for a long time. It may be there only for a few days,” he added.

On Sunday afternoon, the city witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with hailstorms. Many parts of North Bengaluru were hit by hailstorms. Mr. Prasad said that it is not an unusual phenomenon for Bengaluru to receive hailstorms during this time of the year.

“Last year also we had hailstorms in Bengaluru. In fact, Bengaluru, Kolar, Chickballapur, Chitradurga, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bidar are prone to hailstorms. The convergence is more now. Already there is sufficient heating and because of that we are getting thunderstorms and hailstorms are bound to occur in one or two places,” Mr. Prasad said.

According to IMD observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, Bengaluru city received 30 mm of rainfall, and the Bengaluru International Airport and the HAL Airport stations received 8.6 mm and 25.1 mm, respectively.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, R.R. Nagara, West, East, South, and some parts of Bommanahalli zones received moderate rainfall (15.6 mm to 64.4 mm). Mahadevpura and some parts of Bommanahalli zones received light rainfall (2.5 mm to 15 mm).

According to the Bengaluru Varuna Mitra website, Rajamahal Guttahalli recorded 66 mm rainfall followed by Kottegepalya and Nagapura with 54 and 40 mm, respectively.