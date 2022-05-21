Rain damage: CM directs officials to submit report in 3 days

May 21, 2022 21:24 IST

He holds video conference with DCs, panchayat CEOs to assess the situation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed all district in-charge secretaries, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and officials from the Agriculture Department to compulsorily inspect the rain-hit areas in districts and submit a report within the next three days to the Chief Secretary.

At a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and other officials held to discuss rain havoc and resultant damages on Saturday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure coordination between various departments and discharge their duties.

“Obtain information from Revenue, RDPR and Minor Irrigation departments and clear all the files related to floods on a fast track basis without any delay,” he told the officials.

Directing them to immediately release compensation according to SDRF and NDRF guidelines for houses damaged due to heavy rains, the Chief Minister said leave will not be granted for officials for the next 15 days.

“Panchayat development officers should remain in their workplaces and inspect relief work. Officials from Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments should conduct joint surveys of crop losses and damage to houses. Care centres should be opened for the flood affected people with facilities for health check-up,” he said.

Pointing out that ₹728 crore is available in the PD account of DCs, the Chief Minister directed the officials to utilise the services of PWD and RDPR engineers for survey work. “Submit the crop loss survey reports without any delay. Inform people in low lying areas well in advance if excess water is released from any reservoirs,” the told the officials.

Special precautionary measures should be taken in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts where there is a possibility of landslides happening and two additional companies of SDRF should be kept ready, the Chief Minister added.