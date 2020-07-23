Public entry to BWSSB offices restricted till July 31

23 July 2020 23:12 IST

Asks citizens to communicate via social media

In view of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in the State, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), as a preventive measure, has restricted entry of public to its head office, divisional, sub-divisional offices and service stations.

The Board, in a release, has said that to resolve the issues of its consumers relating to water supply, sanitary related complaints and grievances, it has published contact numbers of its officers on its website www.bwssb.gov.in.

Further, the release stated that members of the public can submit their complaints or grievances on social media, such as twitter, mail chairman@bwssb.gov.in, bwsssbcallcentre@gmail.com, and on WhatsApp 8762228888.

They may also contact the Board’s officials on help line numbers 1916/080-22238888, the release stated.