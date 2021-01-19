PRR estimate rises to ₹21,000 crore

19 January 2021 07:28 IST

Cash-strapped BDA turns to private public partnership model

The revised estimate for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project has touched ₹21,091 crore, making the cash-strapped Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) look for a private public partnership (PPP) to take up the work of linking Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road.

When the project was mooted in 2007, it was estimated to cost ₹3,000 crore. In 2016, the BDA came up with a revised estimate of ₹11,950 crore. Due to inordinate delay in executing the project, the cost has increased further.

To build a 65-km road network, the BDA needs ₹15,000 crore for acquisition of land alone.

During a review meeting on Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed officials to implement the project in a time-bound manner.

H.R. Mahadev, Commissioner, BDA told The Hindu that the authority has asked companies for expression of interest, and several companies, including international agencies, have shown interest. “To make the project financially feasible, we are going for a private public partnership. A major component of the project is land acquisition. We are looking for a private agency, which is also ready to bear the land cost.” He said that a company from Israel has shown interest in the project.

On the status of land acquisition, he said, “The project needs an additional 530 acres at various points to build junctions that connect NICE Road, for toll collection booths, shifting of pipelines and other work. We have already approached the State government for primary notification of land. Environmental impact assessment needs to be done for the additional land required for the project. Total land required is around 2,300 acres. Barring 530 acres, we are ready for the final award.”

The latest development has done little to convince citizens and farmers.

Raghu, a farmer in Huskur in Anekal taluk, said, “It has been close to 15 years, but there is not much progress in terms of land acquisition. Major contention has been awarding compensation. If the BDA is ready to give compensation as per market value, farmers will give their land. Recently, the officials did a survey of land identified for acquisition and farmers had raised concerns. We are hoping that they will provide compensation as per the demand made by farmers.”

Developed land for farmers

During the meeting, the CM has directed officials to provide 40% of developed land to farmers in return for acquiring their land for forming layouts. The CM has said that farmers will get developed land in the area preferred by them. He directed BDA to clear pending allotment of sites at Arkavathi Layout.

Other instructions include taking action against agents who are active at BDA offices, sending back additional 24 engineers to their parent departments, and cutting down the number of lawyers at BDA. At present, the BDA has 196 lawyers, and those who do not have enough workload will be dropped from the panel.