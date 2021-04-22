Prohibitory orders imposed

Bengaluru

22 April 2021 00:49 IST

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders which will remain in effect till 6 a.m. on May 4. The orders were imposed a day after the government introduced a weekend curfew across the State.

Mr. Pant noted that despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, people were still gathering in certain public places in large numbers without maintaining social distance and also violating protocols.

The prohibitory orders, which came into effect on Wednesday at 9 p.m., restricts the assembly of more than four people in public places.

This is exempted in railway stations, bus stands, and metro stations where people have to follow protocols.

Citizens found violating the rules will be liable for prosecution under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.