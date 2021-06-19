BengaluruBengaluru 19 June 2021 17:53 IST
Comments
Pratima Murthy appointed Director of NIMHANS
Updated: 19 June 2021 17:53 IST
The appointment takes effect on June 18
Pratima Murthy, Professor and HoD (Psychiatry), has been appointed as the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).
An official memorandum said Dr. Murthy will be director with effect from June 18 till she attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Y.C. Janardhan Reddy, Professor of Psychiatry, has been appointed Head of Department of Psychiatry.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...