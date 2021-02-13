Police arrest habitual offender who had raped domestic help with two other gang members

Bengaluru

13 February 2021 13:35 IST

They had raped 45-year-old domestic help who was on her way to work early Thursday morning using a car they had stolen from a businessman a few hours earlier.

A day after the Yelahanka police opened fire on a notorious dacoit Shabareesh when he resisted arrest, the police, on Friday, shot his key associate Imran Pasha, 26, in the leg and arrested him near Vidyaranyapura.

The police said the third accused, Murali (21), was also arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

The duo along with a third accused had allegedly abducted and raped 45-year-old domestic help who was on her way to work early Thursday morning using a car they had stolen from a businessman a few hours earlier.

“The accused had intercepted a car at Kogilu Cross late Wednesday night, assaulted the owner, took his valuables, including a wallet and mobile phone, and forced him out of the car before driving off. While driving in the stolen car, they spotted the victim walking to work near Yelahanka New Town. They forced her in the car, drove to an isolated location and gang-raped her,” said a senior police official.

The Yelahanka police, acting on the complaint of the businessman whose car was stolen, tracked down the gang. While the others escaped, the police shot Shabareesh in the leg when he tried to attack them, and arrested him.

He allegedly confessed that he, Pasha and a third gang member identified as Murali had raped a woman. Both Yelahanka and Yelahanka New Town police launched a manhunt Pasha and Murali.

Acting on a tip-off that they were hiding near Kalathur Farms, Vidyaranyapura, the Yelahanka New Town police led by Inspector Arun Kumar GV went to arrest the duo. They cornered Pasha, who attacked a police constable with a dagger. “Inspector Arun fired a bullet in the air warning Pasha to drop the weapon and surrender. But he continued to charge towards Madhu. In self defence Arun Kumar fired at Pasha's leg,” said a police officer.

According to the police Pasha, who befriended Shabareesh in prison, is involved in 37 cases in and around Bengaluru.