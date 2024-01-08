Philatelists take centre stage at KARNAPEX 2024 

January 08, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

KARNAPEX 2024, which took place in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium between the 5th and 8th of January, showcased the cultural richness and historical splendour of stamps. This 13th state-level philatelic exhibition immersed stamp enthusiasts, offering more than 690 frames filled with stamps that paid tribute to Karnataka’s diverse heritage.

Other event highlights included an open art area featuring hand-painted tattoos, caricatures, portraits, and a postcard workshop. Stalls were also set up by organisations such as NIMHANS and ISRO. Additionally, five special covers, which highlighted the state’s cultural richness and iconic people, including one featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, were also released at the event.

The session was inaugurated by Shri P.C. Mohan, Member of Parliament from the Bengaluru Central Constituency. In his opening address, he remarked, “Over the years, the means of communication have evolved significantly with the ascent of social media. However, the sentiments associated with letters and postcards continue to hold a special place, and the distinctive stamps serve as windows into a myriad of different experiences.”

Philatelists took centre stage, transforming the venue into a haven for rare stamp enthusiasts. The crowd, a mix of seasoned collectors, school students and curious newcomers, eagerly explored the stalls, their eyes lighting up with every discovery. Joseph D’Coutho, a philatelist from Cochin, was one of them. He said, “Every stall unveils a diverse array of collections featuring stamps and coins from around the globe. Despite the decline of this hobby in the wake of the digital culture and the emergence of digital collectables, exhibitions like these provide us with a valuable platform to showcase our cherished collections.”

