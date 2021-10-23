Parked car set on fire

Bengaluru

23 October 2021

An unidentified person set a high-end car that was parked in the basement of an apartment complex in Sadashivnagar on fire on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint filed by the owner of the car - a realtor and businessman - the police have taken up a case. “We are verifying CCTV footage to identify the accused who was wearing a mask while committing the act or arson,” said a police officer.

