Panel recommends 30-month tenure for Mayor, Deputy Mayor

A file photo of the BBMP council meeting.

Bengaluru

10 December 2020 00:39 IST

Report of the State legislature’s Joint Select Committee suggests that the number of wards be between 225 and 250

The State legislature’s Joint Select Committee, formed to review the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill, 2020, has recommended that the number of wards in the BBMP be between 225 and 250 and the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor have a term of 30 months.

The BBMP council’s term ended in September and there are 198 wards as of now.

In its 155-page report, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly, the committee said that the wards into which the corporation (BBMP) is to be divided “will not be less than 225 but not more than 250”. BJP MLA S. Raghu headed the 22-member committee.

Advertising

Advertising

The report said wards should be divided within the constituency of a member of the Legislative Assembly and no wards should be spread over two constituencies. The term of the BBMP council continues to be five years.

The report said the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor should hold the office for 30 months from the date of his or her election and continue in office till his or her successor is elected. So far, the term of the Mayor has been for one year.

Number of zones

It said the number of zones should not exceed 15. Each zone has zonal committees and they should be headed by a councillor representing one of the wards within the zone who should be elected from among the councillors. An engineer who is in-charge of the particular zone should be an ex-officio member.

Other members of the committee should be a person who is an expert in solid waste management nominated by the government and an expert in urban governance nominated by the government. The term of the committee should be for one year, it said.

A councillor who has become the chairperson of the committee should not be eligible to become chairperson for the second term. The zonal commissioner should be the coordinator of the zonal committee. The government should frame rules for specifying the qualifications, manner of appointment, and honorarium of the expert members of the zonal committee.

The committee has recommended the establishment of a constituency consultative committee for each Assembly constituency comprising the MLA (chairperson), councillors, and not more than five residents’ association representatives of the Assembly segment nominated by the MLA for 30 months. This committee would give aid and advice to the zonal committees.

Ward committees

There should be a ward committee for each ward headed by the councillor and two members belonging to SCs and STs, three women, and two members representing residents’ associations. It said 50% of the persons to be nominated to the committee should be women. The committees should meet at least once a month.

The report said the zonal commissioner should have the powers to grant licences related to establishment of markets either wholesale or retail, industries, restaurants, slaughterhouses, corporate offices, and others.

The government is likely to frame the BBMP Bill based on these recommendations.