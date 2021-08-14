Paediatric COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru average under 11.5% of total daily infections

Bengaluru

14 August 2021 21:35 IST

Civic body says there’s no cause for anxiety

In the backdrop of media reports of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among children, which has led to panic among parents, senior civic officials said there was no cause for anxiety.

Data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) show that over the past four months, the average COVID-19 paediatric cases (0- 18 years) in comparison to overall cases reported is in the range of 11%. Even the month-on-month comparison of cases shows that paediatric COVID-19 cases are still under 11.5% of the total daily infections.

The BBMP, in a press release on Saturday, stated that the total paediatric cases (0-18 years) to date in August stood at 511, which is 11.5% of overall cases. In the 0-12 age group, the total cases reduced from 2,643 in June to 778 in July and 309 till August 13.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 14 paediatric deaths have been reported from April to June, and no deaths over the last 2 months.

As per data from the BBMP COVID-19 war room, there are 29 active paediatric hospitalisation cases, which constitutes 5.7% of the total hospitalisations: five under government quota and 24 under private quota. This is less than the overall admission percentage across age groups, said the release.

The number of cases that require hospitalisation is fewer when compared to other age groups in critical care beds - 3/29 in HDU and zero admissions to ICU / ICU-V.

Stating that there was no need for anxiety, the BBMP has stated that if children develop any symptoms, they may be brought to either the physical triage centres, primary health centres or community health centres. “Overall scenario analysis indicates no need to panic or rush positive children to hospitals. Most of them will recover on their own showing mild symptoms, as opined by the Paediatric Expert Committee of BBMP,” the release added.

As a precaution, it is advisable to ensure all children above three years follow strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding gatherings.

At present, there are seven identified hospitals for paediatric care in the city, including Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital. The BBMP is also setting up a dedicated 30-bed facility for paediatric care.