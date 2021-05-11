Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur arrives in Bengaluru

11 May 2021 12:22 IST

The first Oxygen Express to Karnataka transporting six cryogenic containers of medical oxygen pulled into Bengaluru at 9.35 am. The train left from Tatanagar at 3:00 am. Each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.

A signal free 'Green Corridor', created by the railways for the Oxygen Express ensured that there were no stoppages en route. It covered a distance of 1,833 km at an average speed of 55.66 kmph and arrived in Bengaluru in 29 hours 35 minutes.

To facilitate movement of tankers, the SWR had built a ramp in Whitefield. If required, the officials will also use facilities at Doddaballapur for transportation of oxygen tankers in future.

In the first week of May, Chief Secretary of the State P. Ravi Kumar had written a letter to the Railway Board requesting operations of oxygen express to mitigate shortage of liquid oxygen in the State.