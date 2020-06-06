Only 2.12 lakh taxi and auto drivers have applied for compensation

06 June 2020 21:44 IST

State government had projected that 7.5 lakh drivers would claim ₹5,000 each

While announcing the one-time compensation of ₹5,000 for auto and taxi drivers, the State government had estimated that 7.5 lakh drivers could benefit from the COVID-19 relief package announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

More than 15 days after the Transport Department started receiving applications on ‘Seva Sindhu’, only 2.12 lakh drivers had availed of the benefit as of Saturday. Drivers unions have demanded the State government relax certain rules so that more drivers can benefit.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar told The Hindu that around 40,000 drivers have received the money. When asked why the number of applicants was lower than the projected number, he said it was difficult to give a reason. “In the coming days, the number may increase,” he said.

Of the applications received, only 700 have been rejected. “The department has approached the State government for permission to allow drivers to apply online till the end of June,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Taxi driver Gangadaraiah received ₹5,000 on June 5. “I had applied for compensation on May 23. I earned nothing for two months,” he said. Even though restrictions have eased, business remains down. “I hardly get two bookings per day. Compensation announced by the State government is not sufficient. I request the Central government to help the drivers by announcing compensation. I have no income to pay my EMI, tax and house rent,” he said.

Drivers’ unions have demanded that the State simplify eligibility rules. President of Namma Chalakara Trade Union K. Somashekar said, “We had requested the State government to relax several norms. In cities like Bengaluru, it’s common for two drivers to drive one vehicle, and both should be eligible for compensation. Relaxing certain conditions will help a large number of drivers in the State,” he said.

Drivers have also demanded the State government relax the rules on providing vehicle Fitness Certificates to claim compensation.