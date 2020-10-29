One dead, three injured in explosion in restaurant

29 October 2020 05:23 IST

Initial investigations point to overheating of a steamer in the kitchen

A 20-year-old youth was killed and three others were injured when a food steamer in a hotel at Richmond Circle exploded on Wednesday night. “The explosion took place around 8 p.m. in the kitchen while the victims – all employees – were working,” said a police officer.

“Initial investigations point to overheating of the steamer at New Udupi Upahar, but we are yet to ascertain the exact cause,” said the police.

Tension gripped the area for some time after passers-by heard the explosion. The few patrons, who were in the restaurant, fled when the hotel reverberated with the blast.

Fire and emergency service personnel extinguished the fire before it could spread. Teams, with the assistance of volunteers, rescued the injured employees who were rushed to a hospital nearby.

One of the employees, Manu, who hails from Assam, succumbed to his injuries and was declared as brought dead. He had been hired three months ago to help in the kitchen.

“Three other employees – Pradeep, Mohan and Naveen – have sustained severe burn injuries,” said a police officer. The Ashok Nagar police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner of the hotel.